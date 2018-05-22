R. Kelly's lawsuit against Macon Coliseum management gets tossed out

R. Kelly’s lawsuit against the company that manages the Macon Coliseum was dropped after the singer failed to appear for court several times.
The R&B star’s lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, sought $100,000 plus other damages from Spectra Venue Management and its parent company, Comcast Spectacor, related to the Feb. 12, 2017, concert here.
RSK Enterprises, Kelly’s management company, alleged Spectra failed to pay the musician the full amount owed for the performance that was part of his “The After Party Tour.”
Kelly did not show up for court April 3, May 8 or May 15, the day the case was dropped, according to court documents. His two attorneys stopped representing him in the case April 25, “as a result of ethical obligations,” according to court documents.
