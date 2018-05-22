Popular downtown Macon restaurant is closing and it's not for 'lack of business'

For three and a half decades, Maconites and Middle Georgians gathered for barbecue in a hideaway on the outskirts of downtown.

They sat in the kitschy comfort of a deep-woods cabin atmosphere and ate pulled pork, St. Louis pork ribs, brisket, smoked chicken and turkey and maple-baked ham.

Some opted for a plate of Southern vegetables and many couldn't pass up the banana pudding and peach and apple cobblers, too.

In a little over a month, Satterfield's is closing at 120 New Street.

"It is certainly not from a 'lack of business' but it is time to slow down," owner John McCord wrote in a letter to his customers and friends.

McCord, who has been a staple of the Macon food industry since 1967, recently turned 70 and has decided he was ready.

The general manager of the popular weekday lunch spot and the catering manager both planned to take break themselves and McCord felt it was time to step away, too.

"I have been blessed with a tremendous business and the greatest employees anyone could ask for to help make the business a success," he wrote.

He did note that he has struggled with staffing, but praised the work of his dedicated employees who toil away among the memorabilia-packed walls and awning covered porch and entrance-way.

"We have had an extremely difficult time in finding qualified and caring help to assist the great employees we have working here," the letter stated.

McCord, who began his career in the old Mark's Cellar before moving on to The Cave, The Saratoga, Zodiac Lounge, Barrel House, Butcher Shop, The Grey Goose, The Cottage, The Rookery, The Green Jacket, The Pig and Porky's, will continue to provide his famous recipes and Brunswick stew at the Fish N' Pig on Lake Tobesofkee.

"I can truly say 'I have always looked forward to going to work each day!' Most people are not that lucky."

The restaurant and catering operation will close June 29, just four months shy of its 35th anniversary of opening on October 29, 1983.