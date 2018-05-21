"It's just killing. It's murder," anti-abortion advocate says

Ann Beall, director of The Kolbe Center, helped arrange an anti-abortion prayer demonstration Monday, May 21, 2018, outside a medical office on Walnut Street in Macon. The Summit Center PC is expected to offer abortions.
Jason Vorhees
Airport open house features planes of all sizes

The Perry-Houston County Airport hosted a Fly-In and Open House Saturday. The event featured exhibits from the Guardian Center, a Georgia State Patrol helicopter, Perry R.C. Flyers, Vintage Chevrolet Car Club and Discovery flights by Perry Air.