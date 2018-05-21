Macon has one of the highest rates of obesity among larger Georgia cities, new report shows

SHARE COPY LINK Leadership Macon Class of 2017 members installed new fitness equipment at Amerson River Park. Project manager Spencer Hawkins and construction manager Wright Woodall talk about the eight heavy duty exercise machines. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Leadership Macon Class of 2017 members installed new fitness equipment at Amerson River Park. Project manager Spencer Hawkins and construction manager Wright Woodall talk about the eight heavy duty exercise machines. Beau Cabell The Telegraph