Macon-Bibb County commission race headed to runoff

The next person elected to the Macon-Bibb County Commission will be decided in July.
Lynn Wood and Valerie Wynn emerged Tuesday as the two front runners in the three-person special election for County Commission District 1. They are seeking to fill the remaining two-plus years on the term but in the short-term will likely miss out on voting for a new budget that now includes a proposed property tax increase.
Wood received 1,359 votes, or 43 percent, in Tuesday's special election covering north Macon. Wynn received 1,193 votes, or 38 percent, and Charles "C.L." Neville trailed with 360 votes, according to unofficial results from the Bibb County Board of Elections.
The special election was held after Commissioner Gary Bechtel qualified to run for state Legislature.
The runoff will take place July 24, with early voting beginning July 2.
Tuesday's election almost happened in November instead of May.
The County Commission decided this spring to pay for the special election after receiving some criticism for initially not providing money for it. Some commissioners cited concerns about the short time before Election Day and the confusion that could be caused by the election being on separate ballots from the other races.
The Bibb County elections board then voted against holding the election in May. But after a lawsuit was filed over the matter, several elections board members reversed course and decided to have the election on May 22.
