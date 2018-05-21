Why the request for a forensic audit of Macon-Bibb finances is 'not normal,' expert says

While Macon-Bibb County officials contemplate having a forensic audit done on finances, an expert says it's rare for one to be performed on this scope and without any suspicion of fraud.
Commissioners Joe Allen and Elaine Lucas are sponsoring a resolution asking the county to put together requests for proposals for outside firms to perform a forensic audit on Macon-Bibb finances. Their request, first made last week, prompted Mayor Robert Reichert to say it was an attack on the integrity of his administration by inferring there fraud is taking place.
Lucas and Allen have stated they aren't accusing anyone of fraud, but with lingering budget issues, including a depleted reserve fund and rising taxes, it's time that a more thorough examination is performed.
But Julie Petherbridge, associate dean of Mercer University’s Stetson School of Business and Economics, said when a forensic audit is performed, it's usually focused on a specific area where there is some evidence of wrongdoing.
"It's more common than you think, but it's usually after something has happened," she said. "They're not searching for a needle in a haystack. They already know where the needle is.
"For a government to say they want a forensic audit, and there is no suspicion of fraud — that's not normal."
According to the Georgia Municipal Association, it's not uncommon for city officials to ask for a forensic audit, but "typically there is some concern that sparks the interest — and they can be pretty expensive," GMA spokeswoman Amy Henderson said in an email.
Financial audits performed annually since the consolidation of Macon and Bibb in 2014 have not found any significant weaknesses in the county's financial operations.
Petherbridge said it would hard for her to estimate how much a forensic audit for Macon-Bibb would cost. But with a $150 million-plus general fund, it would likely be a lengthy process.
Macon-BIbb's most recent financial audit cost $117,500.
A financial audit checks to make sure revenues and expenses for various departments and funds are lining up correctly. It also does random samples in certain areas to make sure everything is in order, Petherbridge said.
A forensic audit can reveal some better ways to make a business or government operate more efficiently, she said.
"The questions is ... if we feel our system has been looked at, and we don’t suspect any fraud, it’s like searching for a needle in a haystack," Petherbridge said. "You definitely will learn some things from it because you're getting much more granular details, but would the cost benefit be worth it? I don't know."
During his 18 years working on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office drug squad, Scotty Shepherd said because of the large amounts of money and the nature of the job — confiscating millions of dollars from suspected drug dealers — auditors would typically do a deep-dive into the squad a couple of times a year.
"We'd have millions of dollars sitting in accounts," said Shepherd, now a Macon-Bibb commissioner. "We welcomed the audits because it kept the heat off of us."
Shepherd said Monday afternoon that unless there is some evidence of wrongdoing, he's not in favor of the county paying for a forensic audit.
"The firm that did the audit on our books and finances is a very reputable firm, and when they did their audit that was good enough for me," he said. "I don't know of any (illegal) activity, or I haven’t been told of any, that would make you think employees are abusing," finances.
