Did Macon-Bibb's projected budget deficit go up by $6 million this week? Not exactly.

There were reports earlier this week that some Macon-Bibb County commissioners were told Tuesday the county's deficit would increase another $6 million in the upcoming budget year without significant changes.
That's part of what spurred Commissioners Elaine Lucas and Joe Allen to request on Thursday a forensic audit of county finances, as the county's budget problems continue to worsen.
But that $6 million wasn't a new figure. It was revealed a week earlier during the mayor's budget presentation.
In March, the county's financial adviser said Macon-Bibb was trending toward at least a $10 million deficit for fiscal 2019 and mentioned a possible 5 to 7 mill increase may be needed, something that most commissioners scoffed at.
But at Mayor Robert Reichert's budget presentation on May 8, that deficit ballooned from $10 million to $15 million due to some new projections in hiring, pension benefits, overtime and other areas.
That's why Reichert's budget has a 3.7-mill tax increase, which would generate the $15 million needed to balance the budget. If another 3.7 mills is added this year, that would mean a home with a value of $100,000 would cost the property owner an additional $122.
A $16 million deficit was mentioned Tuesday by a budget official after some commissioners said they may want to eliminate three furlough days, meaning another $1 million would be added to costs.
So when you take the $10 million mentioned by the financial adviser in March and subtract $16 million stated Tuesday, that comes out to the $6 million difference.
Lucas said Friday there was some confusion about different budget scenarios, which led to the thought that $6 million was added to the deficit in the last several days.
The county's lingering financial problems mean it's still worth pressing forward with a forensic audit, which will be on the County Commission committee agenda Tuesday, she said.
The suggestion of a forensic audit led to Reichert defending the transparency of his administration and calling out Lucas and Allen for what he considers a political stunt.
Lucas said the feedback she's heard since the call for the a forensic audit Thursday has been mostly positive, with people saying they want a more thorough examination of county finances and other governmental entities.
For four consecutive years, millions of dollars have been taken from Macon-Bibb's reserves to cover shortfalls or expense overages.
"I think a lot of people want to do what we’re talking about," Lucas said. "Some people have concerns about the cost of it and how long it will take."
