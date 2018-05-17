The Telegraph will add to its reporting staff in June, thanks to unique partnership

The Telegraph will add to its local reporting staff in June when it welcomes a Report for America corps member to its newsroom.
Samantha Max, an emerging journalist who was an investigative reporting intern for the Medill Justice Project and a bilingual multimedia news intern at Hoy, Chicago Tribune's Spanish-language daily, will primarily focus on health issues and community engagement at The Telegraph.
"Public distrust in the media seems to be higher than ever, and I think that's largely because the stories people read about in the news or see on TV hardly resemble the reality of what they're experiencing in their day-to-day lives," Max said in a statement. "When I get to Macon, I want to get to know the local residents and ask them what they think the media is missing.
"It's not my job to write the story I want to tell; it's my job to report on the realities facing Macon and to provide community members with a platform to share their experiences."
Max will be with The Telegraph for one year.
Report for America describes itself as "a non-partisan national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms" and is an initiative of the nonprofit news organization The GroundTruth Project. Ten journalists serve across the country as part of the program; they were chosen from 740 applicants, according to a news release.
Max's placement at The Telegraph is made possible in part by a partnership with the News Co/Lab of the Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
