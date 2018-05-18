Still unsure if you will vote Tuesday? Here are 4 reasons why you should consider it

Early voting turnout across Middle Georgia has been low for Tuesday's primary-special election.
But with local, state and federal races on the ballot, as well as a sales tax referendum, there are plenty of reasons why you may want to consider getting out to the polls next week.
Check out this list of qualified candidates to know who's running.
Here are four reasons why you should consider casting a ballot:
- Transportation sales tax: A regional transportation sales tax, known as the T-SPLOST, will be on the ballot for voters in 11 Middle Georgia counties, including Houston, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Jones, Crawford, Putnam, Twiggs, Peach, Baldwin, Wilkinson and Pulaski. Voters are being asked to vote yes or no on a 1-percent transportation sales tax projected to bring in $637 million over the next 10 years. The revenue would be used to fund various road projects across the region.
- New faces, new challengers: Two state House races are wide open after veteran politicians Allen Peake and Bubber Epps decided not to run for their respective districts. There are seven candidates in the primary for Epps' former District 144 seat while four Republicans are vying for the House District 141 seat that had been held by Peake for the past 12 years. Also, incumbent Miriam Paris faces Frank Austin for District 142 while Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, also goes against challenger Phyllis Hightower for District 143. So by next week, there could be some major shakeup in who are the next decision makers in Atlanta.
- Local races: There are local races in counties such as Bibb, Houston, Twiggs, Crawford, Peach, Monroe and Jones. Those local decision makers will play an important role in areas such as school systems, county government operations and the court system.
- Macon-Bibb County Commission: A special election for County Commission District 1 includes three candidates looking to serve the remaining two-and-half years left on the term. When Gary Bechtel qualified for state legislature, it opened up one of the seats on the County Commission. Now, a new person could have a say in the upcoming budget and potential millage rate increase. There is a quirk for north Macon voters who live in District 1. Because of the timing of the special election, they'll have to vote on separate machines for the commission election and the other races on the ballot.
