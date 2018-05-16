HBO is filming a television series pilot in Macon and they need actors and models

Aspiring actors could get a break into television in Macon next month.

HBO is filming a new TV pilot for a potential series "Brooklyn," according to the Macon Film Commission.

Project Casting is looking for background actors for the scenes to be filmed June 4-6.

Casting directors are looking for African American actors, models and talent aged 18 and over.

Extras will not be required to work all three days but might need to be fit for wardrobe before shooting begins.

Anyone who fits the description should email prep@roselockecasting.com with the subject line AA Macon.

Applicants are asked to send a current selfie holding a piece of paper with that day's date written on it and include age, height, weight and accurate contact information.





This is the latest production to use Macon as a backdrop.

Last summer the movie "Best of Enemies" turned Macon-Bibb County's Government Center into Durham, North Carolina in 1961.

Macon has also been a set location for "42," "The 5th Wave," and "Trouble with the Curve."