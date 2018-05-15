Multiple accidents causes traffic to snarl in Monroe County

Former Atlanta Braves players Jeff Treadway and Ryan Klesko helped lead a youth baseball clinic at Central City Park Friday night. The clinic is part of a "Braves Country Road Trip" that will continue Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
Murder suspect Dakota White gives details to the death of Sam Poss during Perry police department video. White, now 19, said he and another teen, Brandon Warren, now 20, had a suicide pact but wanting to see what it felt to kill someone first.
Three-year breast cancer survivor Clarice Thomas was one of 35 survivors from around Middle Georgia who received a spa treatment as part of United in Pink's May Day Spa Day. The event was held at Merle Norman Studio & Spa.
NewTown Macon and Main Street Macon team up to create a park-like plaza on the lower end of Cherry Street. Cherry Street Pop-up Plaza reimagines urban space with music, games, vendors and nearly perfect weather.
Adrian Saucedo-Luviano, the proprietor of La Calentana, a small bakery and takeout restaurant in Tifton, was pulled over in Houston County in April 2018 for an alleged window tint violation. He says he was pulled over because he’s Hispanic.
Leadership Macon Class of 2017 members installed new fitness equipment at Amerson River Park. Project manager Spencer Hawkins and construction manager Wright Woodall talk about the eight heavy duty exercise machines.
The pedestrian bridge across Mercer University Drive is almost exclusively used by students, despite being primarily paid for with more than $2 million Macon-Bibb County public funds. The mayor said the bridge has an economic and aesthetic impact.
GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson describes the events that unfolded after Centerville officer Jeremy Mashuga was shot late Friday, April 27, 2018. Perry Baggett was taken into custody after an all-night standoff, Ricketson said.
Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said the Hornet convenient store clerk threw a padlock at would be robbers just before 7 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. The man was shot while trying to open the store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave. in Macon