Missing Telfair man with dementia could be headed to Macon, south Georgia or Florida

The Telfair County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing man who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

Lester "Les" Flaherty, 76, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Monday at his home at Bowen Padgett Road in south Telfair County, according to Sheriff Chris Steverson's Facebook post.

Flaherty drives a 1996 red Ford F250 extended cab pickup truck with damage to the hood and driver's side rear bumper.

He is a white man, 6 feet tall, 225 pounds with a gray hair with a bald spot on top, and a prominent gray mustache.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

He also has a home in Suwanee in Dixie County, Florida, and usually travels through Statenville in south Georgia and Jasper, Florida, on the way down.

Flaherty also has a family member in Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon and could be headed there.

Hunters and farmers are encouraged to check fields and off-road locations.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 229-868-7833 or contact Steverson directly at 912-381-5591.