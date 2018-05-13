After armed robbery at tool store, a blown tire leads to arrest

Quick response from Bibb County deputies and a blown tire led to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect Sunday.
At about 12:30 p.m. a man walked into Northern Tool + Equipment, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. He fled with an undisclosed amount and was seen getting into a dark colored Honda Accord, headed east on Eisenhower Parkway.
Deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the description and a short chase ensued. It ended when a tire blew out on the suspect's vehicle. Two males ran from the vehicle and one was caught. Tyre Glover, 19, of Macon, was charged with armed robbery. The second suspect has not been identified.
The cash taken during the incident was recovered, the release stated.
Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
