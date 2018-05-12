He died with nothing, but a lot of people cared about him

If Arthur Panish imagined how his life might be memorialized, he almost certainly would not have pictured what happened Saturday.
He likely would have scoffed at the mere suggestion that there would even be a memorial service, much less one that was well attended, with a pianist and guitarist playing mournful tunes.
After years of homeless, isolated existence in Macon, Panish, 75, died March 11, two days after he was hit by a car.
He didn't beg and people who tried to help him were often rudely rebuked, yet he somehow made a connection. Something about his piercing glare, defiant walk and independent streak drew interest.
On Saturday, people started filing in early to a memorial service held in his honor at Highland Hills Baptist Church. People kept coming until the crowd hit about 70.
It was a lot of people considering none of them even knew his name until after he was killed. That was only learned through a search using his fingerprints and the discovery that he had a twin sister in New York.
In the front center of the sanctuary, mourners could see a photo of the handsome young man Panish used to be, placed next to a wooden box holding his ashes.
The service itself was a lesson on the meaning of love, the value of life and how easily people can lose everything.
"His life was valued by God, by this community," said the Rev. Jake Hall, who officiated the ceremony. "Known or unknown, he was a child of God made in the image of God."
People seemed to have sensed in Panish that there was more to him than met the eye. The scruffy man had a college degree, as it turned out. At a school near New York City, he was a popular Spanish teacher filled with '60s idealism of peace and racial justice. But somewhere along the way, no one is quite sure how, he lost is way.
Hall said Panish hitchhiked 30,000 miles around the country, but for reasons unknown he settled into a homeless life in Macon. His last known home was when he lived with his mother, but she had a stroke and he ended up on the streets. His family heard from him occasionally at first but eventually lost contact with him.
"Something was different about this man," Hall said. "Something about his way struck a chord in our city. Everyone tells a story about wondering details of his life, asking the question about what is the mystery of what has fractured his life in such a way."
Hall said it was apparent that Panish suffered a mental illness of some sort.
Miki Fluker, who attended the service, said afterward she used to describe Panish to her blind daughter every time they passed him, and her daughter was keenly interested in him and how he seemed to be doing.
"It's 'there but for the grace of God go I,'" she said. "I think that's what connected us. ... He was different because he didn't beg."
Kay Watson has been seeing Panish alongside the road for about 20 years, and like others she never knew anything about him.
"Every time I would see him it just broke my heart," he said.
Comments