Reclusive Macon homeless man, once a beloved teacher, will be remembered in memorial

For years, Arthur Panish lived alone on the banks of the Ocmulgee River in Macon.

Panish, 75, walked the streets daily as he foraged for food in the trash cans around Baconsfield.

Never one to accept offers of help or beg for money, he was a mystery to many who drove by the Spring Street bridge.

When he was hit by a car March 9 at the Interstate-16 on-ramp at North Avenue, no one knew his name.

He died of massive head trauma two days later at Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Fingerprints led to Panish's identity and the discovery that he had a twin sister, Geraldine Panish, in New York City.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones set up a fund to cremate Panish's remains and sought a court order to do so.

Saturday, Highland Hills Baptist Church at 1370 Briarcliff Road will host a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jake Hall officiating.

The reclusive man, who bedded down among the thick bamboo that grew near Spring Street, was once a teacher.

The New York City native studied at the City College of New York and graduated from Eastern Michigan University at Ann Arbor, according to his obituary.

Panish taught Spanish at Pine Bush High School, north of the Big Apple, not far from West Point and just west of the Connecticut border.

He delighted his students as he shared his love for music with Latin-American rock-and-roll and debated in Spanish with the teens he taught.

They discussed the issues of the day, such as "long hair for boys."

Panish, with his long locks and beard, loved to travel and hitch-hiked some 30,000 miles as he met new people and shared his music.

He believed adults should continue to play as children, his obituary states.

"Though circumstances later created a life on the streets, he was a lesson for all who crossed his path. He will be missed," the Highland Hills' memorial announcement states.

The community will remember him "as a quiet and dignified man."

Memorial contributions can be made to Macon's homeless day center, Daybreak at 174 Walnut Street.

Condolence messages can be left at the Harts Mortuary website.