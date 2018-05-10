Bibb sheriff's deputies hurt in Vineville crash while taking a suspect to jail

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were hurt in a crash Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the officers were taking a suspect to the Bibb County jail when their patrol car collided with another vehicle at Vineville and Parkwood avenues just north of Forest Hill Road, Sgt. Clay Williams said.

One sheriff's sergeant was taken to the hospital with injuries to his hand and the other officer was sore from the airbag deployment but did not seek medical attention, Williams said.

The driver of the other vehicle also was taken to be checked out after complaining of chest pain from the seat belt, he said.

The suspect, who is accused of a "white collar crime," was not hurt, Williams said.

The deputy driving the patrol car was not believed to be at fault according to the preliminary investigation.

"The woman turned in front of him," Williams said.

