4-vehicle Macon crash wipes out Vineville traffic lights, fire hydrant

A chain reaction crash caused a rush hour traffic nightmare Tuesday evening along Macon's Vineville Avenue.
Cars detoured for hours after the traffic light at the intersection of Pio Nono and Pierce avenues was knocked out and a fire hydrant was dislodged near Vineville Baptist Church.
Just before 6 p.m., Samuel Fields Jr. ,of Macon, was headed south on Pierce Avenue when he crossed the center line in his Ford Expedition, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
The SUV hit a Honda CRV driven by David Dantes, of Athens, who was turning onto Pierce from Vineville.
The Expedition knocked over the traffic light pole at the corner then hit the fire hydrant, sending it into the road.
A Mitsubishi Fuso driven by George Kitchens, of Macon, ran over the hydrant as Fields' Expedition hit a Chevy Silverado that Rahim McCarley, of Hampton, was driving west on Vineville.
Fields and his passenger were taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, to be checked for injuries.
Fields was cited for reckless driving.
The crash also affected some of the multi-direction traffic lights on Vineville Avenue's so-called "suicide lane."
Repairs were made at the intersection overnight.
