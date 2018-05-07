Macon motorcyclist dies in crash on I-16 West Ocmulgee River bridge

SHARE COPY LINK Macon motorcyclist James Richard Montgomery II died in a crash on I-16 W Ocmulgee River bridge on Monday, May 7,2018 in Bibb County, Georgia. Liz Fabian

Macon motorcyclist James Richard Montgomery II died in a crash on I-16 W Ocmulgee River bridge on Monday, May 7,2018 in Bibb County, Georgia. Liz Fabian