Macon motorcyclist dies in crash on I-16 West Ocmulgee River bridge

A Macon man lost control of his motorcycle Monday evening in a fatal crash on Interstate 16 West.
James Richard Montgomery II was headed west over the Ocmulgee River bridge when he crashed his 2002 Suzuki into the guardrail, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.
Montgomery was pronounced dead by Bibb County coroners shortly after the crash which happened just before 8 p.m.
"We believe speed was a factor," Bibb sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Clay Williams said at the scene.
The speed limit is reduced to 50 mph in the construction zone of the new I-16 interchange with Interstate 75.
Williams suggests travelers reduce speeds to about 45 miles per hour in that stretch of I-16 West where three lanes of traffic merge into one lane to get to I-75 north.
"Slow down. It is a very congested, very uneven roadway and due to the construction they're constantly changing the road patterns so the best advice is to slow down and pay attention," he said.
All lanes of the interstate were shut down during the crash investigation and motorists were detoured at Coliseum Drive until about 10:30 p.m.
The accident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.
Comments