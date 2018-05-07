Cherry Street Pop-up Plaza reimagines urban space

NewTown Macon and Main Street Macon team up to create a park-like plaza on the lower end of Cherry Street. Cherry Street Pop-up Plaza reimagines urban space with music, games, vendors and nearly perfect weather.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.