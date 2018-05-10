What will renovated Luther Williams Field look like for the Macon Bacon opener?

What can fans of the Macon Bacon expect going to home games this summer at the newly renovated Luther Williams Field?
The first home game for the new summer collegiate baseball team is on June 1 inside the ballpark that's undergone $2.5 million in upgrades in preparation for the Macon Bacon.
And beyond having a competitive team in the Coastal Plain League, Macon Bacon officials are saying the fan experience will be unique with a bevy of amenities inside the historic stadium.
After the Bacon open the season at its rival Savannah Bananas on May 31, the team plays its first home game the following night against the Lexington County Pancakes from South Carolina.
The Central City Park stadium's renovations were paid for with special purpose local option sales tax funds.
Improvements to Luther Williams and some of the amenities being offered at Macon Bacon games are the following:
- Large group area on third-base side that can hold 120 fans;
- Outdoor cabana suites;
- 2,000-square-foot beer garden;
- Children's play area;
- Expanded concessions areas;
- Team store;
- Repaired main seating area;
- Pregame picnic area.
Improvements were also made to locker rooms and restrooms, and there were upgrades to plumbing and power.
For more information about the Macon Bacon schedule visit www.maconbaconbaseball.com.
Comments