Elderly Macon man seriously hurt after struck by car on Gray Highway

A 64-year-old Macon man was struck by a car Saturday morning as he was crossing Gray Highway.
Lee Walter Malone was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.
Malone stepped out in front of the Ford Mustang traveling south on Gray Highway, the release said.
No one else was injured.
The 9 a.m. accident is under investigation.
Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
