Elderly Macon man seriously hurt after struck by car on Gray Highway

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

May 05, 2018 12:44 PM

A 64-year-old Macon man was struck by a car Saturday morning as he was crossing Gray Highway.

Lee Walter Malone was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in critical condition, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release.

Malone stepped out in front of the Ford Mustang traveling south on Gray Highway, the release said.

No one else was injured.

The 9 a.m. accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

