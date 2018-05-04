Milledgeville Oconee River Greenway drowning victim recovered

The Oconee River Greenway was closed early Friday in Milledgeville during the search for an apparent drowning victim who was lost on the river Thursday evening.
A Georgia Department of Natural Resources helicopter located the body shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, DNR's Mark McKinnon said.
Boats in the water were running sonar and recovered the young man's body at about 11:25 a.m., he said.
At around 7 p.m., a rescue call came in for the possible drowning of a young man, Milledgeville police public information officer Felicia Cummings told The Telegraph in an email.
The Georgia State Patrol dive team and the Department of Natural Resources were back at the river off Ga. 22 Friday morning to resume the search which was called off due to darkness.
Milledgeville EMS, firefighters and police officers initially responded to the call, Cummings said.
The victim's description and name have not been yet been released pending notification of the family.
