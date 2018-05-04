Macon Water Authority candidate's DUI arrest came after talking issues at watering hole

A candidate for Macon Water Authority is out on bond after a DUI arrest Thursday morning.
Marshall Wendell Talley, 34, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol at 4:12 a.m., according to Bibb County jail records.
Talley posted a $2,110 bond and was released at 10 a.m. Thursday.
"This mistake was foolish, and I apologize for any embarrassment this has caused my family, friends, supporters and most importantly, my wife," Talley posted on his Facebook page hours after the arrest.
Talley said he wanted to get the word out there because "I don't have nothing to hide."
Friday morning, Talley told The Telegraph he had a couple of drinks while discussing renewable energy with patrons of Billy's Clubhouse on Forest Hill Road.
The former bartender and current entertainment consultant gets practice in public speaking at nightclubs, he said.
"I'm comfortable in that space... that's my environment," Talley said.
He talks about the issues with bar patrons to "boost my confidence when I'm talking to public officials."
Talley said he napped in the parking lot to sleep off the drinks and awoke at about 4 a.m. and was headed home when he was pulled over on Interstate 75.
After handing over his license, the trooper asked if he was running for office, Talley said.
He wasn't sure how the officer knew to ask about his candidacy.
After being told he was not maintaining his lane, Talley went through a field sobriety test and blew into the breathalyzer, he said.
"I've been doing this for years and I've never been pulled over for a DUI," Talley said. "The situation looks bad for people who don't know me."
Talley said he was grateful for the support of his friends and family.
"I have no excuse or justification and I take full responsibility for my actions. This is my 1st offense and I promise this will never be an issue again," Talley's post stated.
He hasn't talked to an attorney yet, but is considering consulting one.
Macon-Bibb County Elections supervisor Jeanetta Watson confirmed Talley, of Charles Street, is on the May 22 ballot running against incumbent Dorothy Black and Anissa M. Jones.
"Of course this is going to reflect negatively on his campaign, but I don't think there's going to be a challenge," Watson said Friday morning.
Talley's post states: "My mission remains, and that is to improve the quality of life in Macon- Bibb citizens through Renewable Energy."
