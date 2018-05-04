Macon crash victim dies 8 days after wreck on Pio Nono

A Danville man died Friday morning, eight days after a crash on Ga. 247 in south Bibb County.
Daniel Parker, 48, was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m. Friday, Bibb Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley said.
Parker has been hospitalized in Macon since the April 26 crash on Pio Nono Avenue, just south of Guy Paine Road.
Parker's car was crushed in the wreck and wound up in a ditch by a culvert.
He died at Medical Center, Navicent Health, of multiple trauma injuries, Miley said.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Comments