Leadership Macon adds another fitness element to Amerson River Park

Leadership Macon Class of 2017 members installed new fitness equipment at Amerson River Park. Project manager Spencer Hawkins and construction manager Wright Woodall talk about the eight heavy duty exercise machines.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.