Community rallies for seven children of devoted single mom killed in wreck

A GoFundMe account set up to pay the funeral expenses of April Curry, a single mother of seven, has far exceeded original expectations, and others in the community have rallied to help the family.
Curry, 34, worked as a waitress and was known for her devotion to her children. She died in a car wreck Friday near her home in east Macon. Friends started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs, with an original goal of $5,000. Donations quickly blew past that, and the goal was raised to $10,000 and then $12,500.
As of Thursday morning, after just five days, the account has raised $13,190 from 245 people, including a $1,000 anonymous donation.
Meanwhile, at the Academy for Classical Education, where three of Curry's children attend school, each grade is collecting different things for the family, including school supplies and uniforms for next year. First Baptist Church of Christ, where Curry took her children for summer programs, took up a collection of money and gift cards. The church is also looking into raising money to buy a vehicle for Curry's parents, who are looking after the children. Curry lived with her parents, as do six of her children.
"The community has been a blessing," said Theresa Blome, a close friend who started the GoFundMe account along with her husband. "Other people have reached out and asked what they can do, and they been wonderful."
Blome said any amount raised over the cost of the funeral will go to the children.
Audrey Evins called Curry her best friend.
"April really loved her children and ensured they were in great schools and supported them in all their extracurricular activities," she said in an email. "She was overall such a great person and had no idea how much she was loved."
Funeral services were scheduled for noon Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church.
