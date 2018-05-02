‘Still very tough’ for families hurt by distracted drivers

Families of victims of distracted drivers traveled by bus Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to witness Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signing the hands-free driving law in Statesboro.
Liz Fabian
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

Local

Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.