Know any secret driving shortcuts? Here’s a great one — but, psst, don’t tell anyone

For drivers, the allure of shortcuts — those creative cut-throughs and time-saving clippings of corners — can be as irresistible as cheap gas.
As more motorists rely on GPS-aided routings and traffic apps, the art of discovering a true shortcut, one that few know about, may be becoming a thing of the past. (These days, if you look up the word “shortcut” online, you’re more likely to get computing tips.)
In a 2006 essay in The New Yorker magazine about high-tech directional aids for motorists, writer Nick Paumgarten observed that “being told where you are … is not the same as knowing where you are. … Despite the digitization of maps and the satellites circling the earth, the cartographic revolution still relies heavily on fresh observations made by people.”
So, yes, sometimes the shortest distance between two points is between your ears. Let curiosity carry you.
When you live somewhere long enough, and if you dread backed-up intersections, finding shortcuts is all but inevitable. Uncongested side streets can become your salvation.
One such unobstructed avenue across Macon affords drivers seeking a northwesterly passage from the heart of the city along Pio Nono Avenue smooth sailing for more than 2 miles. Smooth sailing as in nary a stop sign or red light.
The route? Hillcrest Avenue, which for 2.1 miles between Pio Nono and Brookdale Avenue near Payne City can be an alternative to the more-clogged Vineville Avenue.
Roff Avenue, which also parallels Vineville just north of Hillcrest, is another less-traveled lane that offers a path around the rush-hour logjam at Pio Nono and Vineville.
If they work for you, give them a try.
Just don’t tell anyone.
