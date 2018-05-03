Know any secret driving shortcuts? Here’s a great one — but, psst, don’t tell anyone

SHARE COPY LINK This nifty side-street cut-through across Macon is free of traffic lights and stop signs for about 2 miles. It runs south of Vineville Avenue from Napier Avenue to Pio Nono Avenue. Jason Vorhees

