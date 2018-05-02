Macon-Bibb director says hostile work environment is reason he's resigning

James Bumpus, director of the Macon-Bibb County Office of Small Business Affairs, says a hostile workplace is leading to him resigning from his job.
Stanley Dunlap
Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another

A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.