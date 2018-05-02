Macon-Bibb director says hostile work environment is reason he's resigning

The pedestrian bridge across Mercer University Drive is almost exclusively used by students, despite being primarily paid for with more than $2 million Macon-Bibb County public funds. The mayor said the bridge has an economic and aesthetic impact.
GBI Special Agent J.T. Ricketson describes the events that unfolded after Centerville officer Jeremy Mashuga was shot late Friday, April 27, 2018. Perry Baggett was taken into custody after an all-night standoff, Ricketson said.
Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said the Hornet convenient store clerk threw a padlock at would be robbers just before 7 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018. The man was shot while trying to open the store at 3109 Hillcrest Ave. in Macon
Macon's annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby is April 14, and one of the events is the Gravity Racing Challenge for high school students. This year, there are about 20 teams from area high schools and after-school groups.
Prosecutors this week showed jurors in the murder trial of Brandon Trayvon Haywood footage recorded by a security camera on the porch of Marcus Braswell the night Braswell was shot to death in 2016. The video shows two men, one with a gun, slip in.
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die."
Co-owner Mike Ellis says that despite the total loss, he and his wife, Angie, plan to rebuild their business Flowers by Helen in downtown Forsyth. The couple plans to open a temporary location until the shop reopens.
Stephen Miller was all smiles while he and his mother, Barbara, tried out the new inclusive playground at Henry Burns Park. The property at Ingleside and Ridge avenues reopened to the public on Thursday, April 5, 2018.