Macon’s Grey Henson shines as one of Broadway's brightest in 'Mean Girls' Tony nomination

Grey Henson was still in bed in Harlem, New York, Tuesday morning when his name was called in the Tony Award nominations.
At the same time, his parents back in Macon were struggling with an iPad, trying unsuccessfully to watch the nominations streaming live on tonyawards.com.
Paige Henson's phone rang.
Long-time friend and retired Theatre Macon manager Charlene Churchwell was bursting with the good news of Henson's first Tony nomination for featured actor in a musical for his performance of Damian in Tina Fey's "Mean Girls."
"It's pretty darn exciting," Paige Henson told The Telegraph. "He was more than thrilled that "Mean Girls" was nominated as Best New Musical."
"Mean Girls," which is based on the 2004 movie written by Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, ties "SpongeBob Squarepants" with a dozen nominations a piece.
Paige Henson, her husband, Johnny, and son Jack, were in the audience for the grand Broadway premiere of the show April 8.
The family was beaming as they had their picture taken with Tina Fey, who also wrote the book for the show and was nominated Tuesday along with Lead Actress Taylor Louderman.
"Those kids are so close. It was a two-year project," Paige Henson said. "(Tina Fey) is truly one of the dearest, soft-spoken, understated persons and she loves the kids in this play."
Grey Henson, 28, is the third oldest in the cast, his mother said.
The Hensons first saw the show in Washington, D.C., where their youngest child had been rehearsing, but loved the Broadway production even more after the addition of a dance number for Henson's character.
The musical also is nominated for Featured Actress Ashley Park, Direction, Choreography, Original Score, Costume Design, Orchestrations, Scenic Design and Sound Design.
Henson made his Broadway debut nearly four years ago in the "Book of Mormon" after being tapped in 2012 to play Elder McKinley in the touring production of the show even before he graduated from Carnegie Mellon University.
Grey Henson grew up in Macon, although he was born in Nashville, Tennessee, when his mother was attending a conference at the Opryland Hotel.
He tap-danced his way onto local stages and first appeared as one of the lost boys in the Macon Little Theatre production of “Peter Pan."
As a boy, Henson studied with the Jane Madison Dance Studio and wanted to become a professional dancer.
"He grew up so tall, it's hard to dance at that level," Paige Henson said.
While driving in the car one day with Macon musician Louise Barfield, Grey started singing in the backseat, his mother said.
"Louise said, 'He's a singer,' and I said, 'No he's not. He's a dancer,'" she said.
When he started performing at Little Carnegie of the South, his mother realized he was both.
Behind is Broadway success are so many influences from his hometown: former Stratford Academy teacher Robert Stallworth, Academy of the Performing Arts instructors Laura Voss and Sylvia Haynie, whose won F. Michael Haynie just performed in the Easter live production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," and retiring Theatre Macon artistic director Jim Crisp.
"It's been wild," Paige Henson said of the evolution of her son's talent and career. "It's been wonderful how it comes together. How grueling and how much work it is."
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 10 from 8 - 11 p.m.
