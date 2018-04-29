Serial arsonist suspected in two Macon house fires Sunday

Two vacant homes were destroyed Sunday by fires suspected to have been set by a serial arsonist plaguing Macon.
The first fire started at about 8:30 a.m. at a home on Patterson Street, said Macon-Bibb Fire Department Capt. Michael Williamson. That home was destroyed, and firefighters at nearby Station 6 were on alert at around noon when they spotted smoke. They found a home on Napier Avenue, about a block from the first fire, was in flames and it quickly became engulfed.
Williamson said his shift alone has responded to nine vacant house fires in the past two weeks and there have been others. Although the cause of the blazes Sunday had not been determined, Williamson said he suspects arson because the homes were vacant and near each other.
Greg Leeb, who lives near the Napier house, said he was returning home when he saw the smoke and went closer.
"There was heavy smoke pouring out of that building and all of a sudden the flames went right through the roof," he said. "It looked like it was going pretty good."
Williamson urged anyone with information about a possible suspect to report it.
"With having multiple fires like this it's endangering ourselves and the public," he said.
After the blaze on Napier was brought under control, one firefighter went around stapling flyers to power poles offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for arson.
People can call the Georgia Arson hotline at 800-282-5804 and a cash reward may be given if the information leads to an arrest. Tips can also be made to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME, which also offers reward money.
