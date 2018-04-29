Woman killed in accident was a single mom with seven children

A Macon woman killed in an accident Friday was a single mother with seven children.
Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help pay funeral expenses for April Curry, who worked as a waitress while taking care of six of her children. Her oldest, a 17-year-old girl, lived with the girl's father while Curry and the rest of her children lived with Curry's parents, said Theresa Blome, a close friend.
Blome and her husband started a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses. She said any left over after that would go to the children, some of whom attend Academy for Classical Education, or ACE.
"She did everything she could for her kids," Blome said. "She would drive her kids to ACE across town. Her kids were very smart. They do academic bowls and all that type of thing. She did everything she could to make sure she did everything she could for them."
Blome said Curry was a waitress a Metro Diner on Riverside Drive. They became friends four years ago and Blome said she immediately admired her for her dedication to her children.
"I loved her very much," she said.
