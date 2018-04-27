Bibb deputy accused of sex assault fired after district attorney declined to charge him

A Bibb County deputy who was accused of sexual assault at a Macon motel has been fired, The Telegraph learned Friday.
Earlier this week, Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said charges would not be filed against deputy James Stiles after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Macon Inn about 11 p.m. on Dec. 3. A GBI investigation failed to determine that a crime had been committed, according to Cooke's statement.
Stiles was moonlighting in his uniform at an off-duty job when he responded with other deputies to a report of a stranded person, the sheriff's office previously reported.
He reportedly got the woman a room late that Sunday night and entered in his uniform. She later repeatedly told other officers that Stiles had sexually assaulted her.
Stiles and two other deputies were suspended with pay following the incident.
