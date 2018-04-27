Political games are stalling major road project, Macon leaders say

Construction on a major east Macon road project hasn't started yet, and several Macon-Bibb County leaders are blaming the mayor.
County Commissioner Elaine Lucas, state Sen. David Lucas and state Rep. James Beverly are accusing Mayor Robert Reichert and his administration of stalling the widening of Jeffersonville Road, a project that's been 24 years in the making.
But the mayor's spokesman and the county engineer say it's untrue that Reichert and his staff haven't been pushing for the project to get rolling as soon as possible..
The latest roadblock involves finding another $1.9 million needed for the $17 million project. Lucas said she has support from her fellow commissioners in finding the extra money for the project, but until it gets started, she doesn't want to spend money on other items.
"It really should have started at the end of last year, but people were being patient and understanding and operating in good faith," Lucas said. "The mayor has not operated in good faith, and he has stalled on this project. He has tried to pressure different (commissioners) like me ... into seeing his way on other projects."
There have been other road projects, such as the downtown Second Street Connector, which went $5 million over budget, that the mayor pushed last year for the extra money to be spent, Lucas said.
Jeffersonville Road is unsafe not only for nearby residents who travel the road daily, she said, but the many others who use the route that connects to Emery Highway near the Ocmulgee National Monument and U.S. 80.
"'I'm calling him out," Lucas said of Reichert. "He needs to ... let this process take effect so we can get it done like we did on Forest Hill Road."
County Engineer David Fortson and Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs, said the mayor has been in contact with the state Department of Transportation about the project. He worked to resolve an issue last year that arose over the cost of potentially having to move transmission lines located near a bridge.
Despite the latest setback, Lucas and other county officials say construction could start within the next few months.
"The commission and entire government remain committed to this project, so we're going to have to find some money," Floore said.
Beverly said the time is over for "political games" keeping the Jeffersonville project from starting.
"Every single day there's more property destruction, cars going up and down the road," he said.
SPLOST money
Up until last week, county leaders were expecting to have to find roughly an additional $500,000 for the Walnut Creek Bridge portion of the project.
So why do they need to find another $1.4 million on top of that?
It all goes back to how the project was initially classified, going back a couple of decades, and how the federal government allows money to be spent on projects, Fortson said.
The Jeffersonville project is being funded primarily through the Georgia Department of Transportation, which receives money from the federal government.
When the project was first programmed in the 1990s, it was described as having three parts, which included widening and safety improvements, and another part for rebuilding the bridge.
Two parts of the project came in under budget. The county's plan was to use the remaining money to cover additional costs for the bridge. But the federal government is saying that money needs to be sent back instead.
"We can use some of that excess to pay for the consultant contract up to a certain point, but beyond that what GDOT has told us is we won’t be able to use excess funds on two of the projects to pay for the overages on the bridge," Fortson said.
He said the county could take some special purpose sales tax revenue from another road project and use it for Jeffersonville Road. While construction is underway, the county could ask GDOT to petition the federal government to reclassify the project, thus possibly freeing up those overage funds later.
David Lucas said the public can figure out why the east Macon neighborhood project hasn’t started yet, when major roadwork construction projects in other parts of town are underway or were finished in recent years.
Also, the timing of the request from the county to GDOT to move the money around doesn't sit well with him.
"In the meantime they can be working," he said. "They got the approval (to start construction) when C.W. Matthews won the bid. I want to see some tractors out here. What they're doing is dealing, delaying."
Fortson said he understands the frustration over the process.
"I know Sen. Lucas is concerned," he said. "He feels like all of this has the potential to delay the project. Nothing could be further from the truth. We're not trying to delay the project."
