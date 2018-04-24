Bibb deputy accused of sex assault won't be charged but could still be punished

No criminal charges will be filed against a Bibb County sheriff's deputy accused of sexual assault at a Macon motel.
Bibb District Attorney David Cooke will not be filing charges after a woman claimed deputy James Stiles sexually assaulted her after dropping her off at the Macon Inn at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 3.
A GBI investigation failed to determine a crime had been committed, according to Cooke's statement.
"The investigation did not reveal sufficient evidence to prove the alleged sex acts were conducted without the woman's consent," the statement read.
Stiles was moonlighting in his uniform at an off-duty job when he responded with other deputies to a report of a stranded person, the sheriff's office previously reported.
He reportedly got the woman a room late that Sunday night and entered in his uniform.
She later repeatedly told other officers Stiles had sexually assaulted her.
Stiles and two other deputies were suspended with pay following the incident.
Hours after the alleged assault, Deputy Douglas Taylor responded on Dec. 4 to a report of a person lying in the middle of Hill Street, next to the motel at 1044 Riverside Drive.
She was taken to the hospital.
In January, Taylor was suspended after it was learned the woman in the street mentioned the assault and tried to give him possible evidence, but he didn't take it.
Sheriff David Davis also suspended deputy Tabitha Costello in December, who met with the woman at the motel after she called 911 in the early morning hours of Dec. 5 to report Stiles sexually assaulted her.
Costello failed to initiate an incident report or investigation.
Criminal investigators and Internal Affairs began looking into the incident after deputies again encountered the woman Dec. 5 when the 43-year-old was hiding near rail cars at 100 Graphic Packaging International Way.
Sheriff's investigators contacted DA Cooke, who called in the GBI.
According to Cooke's recent statement, the GBI found the woman's intoxication made it difficult for her to "provide a consistent account of the evening's events."
Cooke stated: "After being informed of the decision not to pursue charges, the woman expressed relief that she would not have to testify at a trial and that the matter was concluded."
Sheriff Davis has yet to close the books on his internal investigation, but expects to make a decision later this week.
Sheriff's public affairs Sgt. Linda Howard said the sheriff wants to finish reviewing the case before deciding whether further disciplinary action is necessary against Stiles, Taylor and Costello.
While Taylor and Costello have returned to work on desk duty, Stiles remains suspended with pay, Howard said.
