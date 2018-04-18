How did Macon's industrial authority spend $2 million on work that was not performed?

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority says an executive director having too much control played a role in the authority being improperly billed for $2 million.
The authority is now having more people monitor how contractors are paid after alleging that $2 million worth of work was either not fully completed or in some instances not performed at all inside Allied Industrial Park. A forensic audit was spurred after industrial board Chairman Cliffard Whitby was indicted by a federal grand jury in a public corruption probe in 2017.
For about 25 years the authority was able to manage its finances without any major hiccups before the audit revealed some problems with invoices, authority Chairman Robby Fountain said Wednesday.
"We have been proactive from day one," Fountain said. "We’ve found some issues, addressed some issues, (and) put changes in place to make sure this issue never happens again."
The authority is using a new accounting system designed to prevent duplicate checks. Also, when an invoice comes in it is approved by a by the person overseeing the work, such as a project manager or legal counsel, and later the check is prepared by the operations manager.
Finally, that check is signed by the board chairman and executive director, acting Director Stephen Adams said Wednesday.
Whitby resigned in August as chairman and executive director of the authority. But during his tenure with the agency that recruits new manufacturers to Macon-Bibb, Whitby's role included keeping board members abreast about what projects were completed, authority Chairman Robby Fountain said.
The invoices were signed by Whitby and Fountain, who then served as the vice chairman of the board.
"As board member we're policy makers policy makers, we're not inspecting anything," Fountain said. "That's left up to our staff. As a dual role chairman/executive director (Whitby) had the authority to sign off on invoices that were given to our finance department."
He latter added, "Invoices were signed off and checked up against the budget and then at the board tables they were presented to be signed. There was a process ... it was always broken down with the executive director."
Having the same person serve as executive director and chairman began after then-executive director Maceo Rogers left in 2012, which also coincided with a move to a new office building, Fountain said.
"At the time we gave authorization for the former chairman to act in both capacities," he said. "We didn't feel at the time we had the money nor did we want engage anyone else in the authority with some things that were happening at the transnational time."
The authority is also now ensuring that someone on staff takes pictures of the projects to show what work is being done, Fountain said.
Contractors response
A statement from the authority on Wednesday said the contractors have asked to have until the end of April before they respond to the demand for reimbursement.
The three contractors being asked to repay the authority are Macon's W.M. Construction and New Age Concept and Consulting LLC as well as Armstead Management LLC in Atlanta.
The Authority alleges the irregular billing occurred from 2015-2017. Among the accusations levied against the contractors is that one of them double-billed the authority while another was paid to demolish a building that was actually never torn down.
The Industrial Authority is also in the process of searching for an auditing firm. But Mayor Robert Reichert, who serves on the authority, says potentially replacing the current firm is not tied to how the irregular billing was uncovered.
Instead, it's a good practice to examine whether a new auditor should be used after a certain period of time for any government body, he said.
Reichert said optimistic about how the authority's finances are being handled.
"Hindsight is 20-20," Reichert said. "You always learn lessons as you go forward as to how you can do things better. But I’m confident that this matter is being adequately handled and appropriately handled by staff here at the Industrial Authority."
Comments