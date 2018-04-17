39-year search for missing Michigan teen could end in Georgia grave

SHARE COPY LINK An unmarked grave at Macon, GA’s Evergreen Cemetery could hold Drew Greer, missing from Addison, Michigan, since Feb. 12, 1979. An exhumation on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, could solve a mystery haunting two law enforcement officers 785 miles apart . Liz Fabian

