Georgia woman dies after van slams into tree in Macon County crash

A Reynolds woman died Sunday morning when her car skidded off a Georgia highway and hit a tree.
Sharon Reed, 66, of Taylor County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Ga. 127 in Macon County, according to a news release from Georgia State Patrol SFC. Robbie Roberson.
Reed's 2010 Toyota Sienna went off road, hit a ditch and then crashed into a tree.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
It was not immediately known if Sunday's rain was a contributing factor.
"It's possible," Roberson said.
Comments