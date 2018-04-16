Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com
Liz Fabian lfabian@macon.com

Local

Georgia woman dies after van slams into tree in Macon County crash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

April 16, 2018 09:49 AM

A Reynolds woman died Sunday morning when her car skidded off a Georgia highway and hit a tree.

Sharon Reed, 66, of Taylor County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Ga. 127 in Macon County, according to a news release from Georgia State Patrol SFC. Robbie Roberson.

Reed's 2010 Toyota Sienna went off road, hit a ditch and then crashed into a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not immediately known if Sunday's rain was a contributing factor.

"It's possible," Roberson said.

  Comments  