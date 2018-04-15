Erika Salter encourages members of the Miller Magnet Middle School orchestra to get excited while filming a promotional video for the school in 2014. The Bibb County School District issued a statement Sunday that a social media threat against the school is not credible.
Bibb schools say school threat not credible

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

April 15, 2018 05:35 PM

Macon, GA

A social media post threatening Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School has been found to be not credible, the Bibb County School District said in a Facebook post Sunday.

"Attention parents of Miller Magnet Middle School," the post read. "Over the weekend, the school district has received numerous calls about a threatening social media post in regards to Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School. Please know that Campus Police and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office have been investigating this incident all weekend. Based on their investigation, we do not believe there is any credibility to this social media threat."

The post did state that there will be an increased Campus Police presence on Monday but otherwise school will go on as normal. Georgia Milestones testing will take place at the school this week.

Anyone with information about who started the threat is asked to contact Campus Police at 478-779-2040.

