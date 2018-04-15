Bibb schools say school threat not credible

A social media post threatening Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School has been found to be not credible, the Bibb County School District said in a Facebook post Sunday.
"Attention parents of Miller Magnet Middle School," the post read. "Over the weekend, the school district has received numerous calls about a threatening social media post in regards to Miller Fine Arts Magnet Middle School. Please know that Campus Police and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office have been investigating this incident all weekend. Based on their investigation, we do not believe there is any credibility to this social media threat."
The post did state that there will be an increased Campus Police presence on Monday but otherwise school will go on as normal. Georgia Milestones testing will take place at the school this week.
Anyone with information about who started the threat is asked to contact Campus Police at 478-779-2040.
