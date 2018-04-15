Murder suspect's family turns him in

A man has been charged with murder in one of three homicides in Macon on Saturday.
Tirell Darnell Mitchell, 26, was arrested early Sunday in the shooting death of Jim Julius Baldwin, 44, according to a Bibb County Sheriff's Office release. The sheriff's office had earlier sent out a statement that Mitchell was wanted as a person of interest.
The release stated that at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Mitchell's family contacted law enforcement and turned him over.
He is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.
Comments