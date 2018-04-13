2016 Miss America Betty Cantrell crowned again as she gets a new title: Mrs.

Not many couples want to get married on Friday the 13th.

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell and Spencer Maxwell are not just any couple.

Their three-year romance defies any bad luck or superstition tied to a number.

The singer penned the single "Sway" on her first album based on their love story with lines such as "This love, it burns like a firefly glow," and "Steady as the rainfall in Tennessee, my heart beats for you for eternity."

The Nashville couple who grew up in Middle Georgia tied the knot Friday afternoon in a traditional Greek ceremony at Cantrell's Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Macon.





Crowns for the couple were blessed and exchanged three times as part of the hour-long service in the church where Cantrell grew up.

The bride wore a soft white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice adorned with small flowers echoed in larger clusters on the voluminous skirt. The dress was chosen during the Atlanta filming of an upcoming episode of "Say Yes to the Dress."

A long tulle veil was attached to her brunette hair, which was pinned in a low bun in the back.

Her hair and make-up were styled once again by Meredith Boyd, who designed Cantrell's pageant look.

Maid of honor, the bride's little sister Sophia Cantrell was joined by eight bridesmaids wearing full-length halter gowns in light pastels ranging from blush to pewter. The women represented family and friends from all stages of the aspiring country music singer's life.

Three of her attendants who watched her slip on a wedding ring Friday were on stage when she was crowned as America's sweetheart in 2015.

Cantrell chose some of her "Miss America sisters" to be in the wedding: Rosalie Smith, Miss Wisconsin; Kensie Garber, Miss Missouri; and Hannah Wagner, Miss Kansas.

Miss America's Betty Cantrell has been dreaming of Broadway nearly her whole life.

Her Miss America tour manager, Liz Brown, directed the wedding in the church on First Street next to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Employees leaving the hospital gathered on the sidewalk, hoping for a glimpse of the bride and groom.

The Macon trolley named for Otis Redding's "Dreams to Remember" waited outside to take the wedding party to the reception at Morgan View Farm.

As the church bells rang, cheers broke out as the married couple walked through the doors and walked down the steps in a shower of flower petals.

Cantrell, who was studying voice at Mercer University at the time, found her soul mate on the dating site Tinder after she became Miss Warner Robins in 2015.





Spencer, a Citadel graduate and former SWAT team member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, kept her on the phone for three hours before they went out for the first time.





They were madly in love by their second date.

Although he slipped an engagement ring on her finger during a brief family vacation during the last month of her reign, pageant rules kept them from making the announcement public until after she gave up the crown.





She considers herself the "luckiest girl in the world" that Maxwell quit his job to sign on as her manager and take on her dream.

The wedding date has special significance for the newlyweds.

The man she calls "Spinny Moose" was born on a Friday the 13th of December.

On Sept. 13, 2015, Cantrell shook off the "bad luck" she had during the pageant in Atlantic City and captured the coveted crown in spite of falling earrings, hair that didn't stay pinned up during her talent, slipping in her evening gown and faltering a bit in her on-stage question about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and "Deflategate."

She was dubbed "Lucky No. 13," by pageant host Chris Harrison has he named the 15 finalists in the competition and there are 13 letters in her name.

As this new chapter of their story begins, Cantrell will write her autobiography about growing up in a double-wide near the Houston-Peach border outside of Warner Robins and rising to become Miss America.

She also will document the couple's escapades through a "Betty and Spinny" series on YouTube.

They plan to continue living in Nashville as she pursues her career.