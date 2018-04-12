Bill Cummings, Telegraph columnist who spent years at Vatican, dies at age 86

Telegraph columnist Bill Cummings died Thursday afternoon in a Macon hospital. The 86-year-old was pronounced dead from natural causes at Coliseum Medical Centers about 4:30 p.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Cummings, also known as Dr. C, was a self-proclaimed “leadership guru” who owned his own leadership consulting firm. In a 2013 column he wrote of lessons he learned from Pope John XXIII during the two years he spent in the Vatican.
His columns for The Telegraph dealt mainly with the broad spectrum of beliefs within Christianity.
“I am, of course, profoundly sad,” Bill Cummings Jr. said Thursday night of the loss of his father. “He lived a brilliant life. He lived the life of a lot of different incarnations. ... He didn’t suffer in his old age and he died with dignity today.”
Cummings was the CEO of Cummings Consolidated Corporation and Cummings Management Consultants. “He challenged people to think about their life and reality,” his son said.
Snow's Memorial Chapels has charge of arrangements.
Comments