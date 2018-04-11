Elderly man rescued from burning car after fiery crash, police say

Bystanders rescued a 93-year-old Musella man from his burning Wednesday evening after a crash in Lizella on Wednesday evening.
Clifton L. Brown was at the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, headed north on Hopewell Road about 6:30 p.m., when he "began to lose control" of the car while negotiating a curve near Midway Road, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The Chevrolet veered off the roadway, hit a concrete culvert and caught fire.
Several people pulled Brown from the car and he was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. There were no other passengers in the car.
The crash was still being investigated late Wednesday.
