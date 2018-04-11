Log truck swerves to miss one vehicle hits another
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms lectures a heroin addict he is sending to rehab on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Macon. The judge tells the addict, 'Get clean or you're gonna die."
Co-owner Mike Ellis says that despite the total loss, he and his wife, Angie, plan to rebuild their business Flowers by Helen in downtown Forsyth. The couple plans to open a temporary location until the shop reopens.
Stephen Miller was all smiles while he and his mother, Barbara, tried out the new inclusive playground at Henry Burns Park. The property at Ingleside and Ridge avenues reopened to the public on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes reports of a cursing street preacher and her stolen wig, a mysterious find in a flower garden, and a troubling text message. Narrated by Teleg
Will Everson of Byron battled drug addiction for more than 20 years after injuring his knee when he was 16. Everson has been clean almost two years and is on track to graduate from the intensive Bibb County Drug Court program.
Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis spoke with reporters in front of the Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Kroger announced Monday, March 26, that it was closing the midtown store because of "declining sales and negative profit over
92-year old Nathan Jones of Abbeville, Al., teared up as he hugged his 70-year old son Bernhard Draiscol. Jones was a 22-year old private when he met Draiscol's mother. He returned home not knowing that she was pregnant with their son. DNA testing
A 15-year-old crashed a car into the duplex that Johnathan Stroud owns and rents on Dublin Avenue early Friday. Stroud was dubious of the mom's explanation to sheriff's deputies that she was teaching her daughter to drive when the crash occurred.
This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes a couple of bizarre burglaries, an online romance gone awry, and Yeti cooler caper. Narrated by Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. March 22, 201