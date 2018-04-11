Logs roll off overturned truck, hits minivan in Macon

SHARE COPY LINK A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jason Vorhees

