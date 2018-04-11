A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jason Vorhees
A log truck traveling west on Jeffersonville Road ran a red light and swerved to miss a car causing it to overturn. Logs were dislodged from the truck and went into a van. Three people inside the van were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jason Vorhees

Local

Logs roll off overturned truck, hits minivan in Macon

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

April 11, 2018 05:11 PM

Macon, GA

The driver of a log truck ran a red light Wednesday afternoon in east Macon, overturning into the path of an oncoming car in the opposite lane, authorities said.

The log truck was traveling west on Jeffersonville Road when its driver reportedly ran the red light and swerved to miss a car that was crossing over Ocmulgee East Boulevard, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.

"The truck swerved to miss that car, swerving into the opposite lane and overturning," Howard said. "When it overturned, it overturned in the path of a Honda Odyssey, and logs were dislodged from the truck that went into the Odyssey, but no one inside the Odyssey there was hit.”

The log truck driver and the Odyssey’s three occupants were taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for evaluation, Howard said.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

  Comments  