Logs roll off overturned truck, hits minivan in Macon

The driver of a log truck ran a red light Wednesday afternoon in east Macon, overturning into the path of an oncoming car in the opposite lane, authorities said.
The log truck was traveling west on Jeffersonville Road when its driver reportedly ran the red light and swerved to miss a car that was crossing over Ocmulgee East Boulevard, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.
"The truck swerved to miss that car, swerving into the opposite lane and overturning," Howard said. "When it overturned, it overturned in the path of a Honda Odyssey, and logs were dislodged from the truck that went into the Odyssey, but no one inside the Odyssey there was hit.”
The log truck driver and the Odyssey’s three occupants were taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for evaluation, Howard said.
None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
