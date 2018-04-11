Son of Gregg Allman will hold Macon concert within days of dad's first death anniversary

Nearly a year after Gregg Allman's death, members of the next generation of the Allman Brothers will be in concert at his "favorite Macon venue."
Gregg's son, Devon Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers Band member Dickie Betts, will perform at 8 p.m. May 18 at the Grand Opera House.
Tickets for The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
The concert is scheduled just nine days before the first anniversary of Gregg Allman's death on May 27, 2017.
"Certainly since it's Devon's first headlining gig at his father's favorite Macon venue, it's going to make for a very special night," the announcement stated.
Tickets are $30 and are available at thegrandmacon.com, and the venue cautions against buying tickets at higher prices on third-party websites.
