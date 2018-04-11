Gregg Allman's grave will be featured in the "Something Old and Something New" Rose Hill Ramble Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, which is the 46th anniversary of Duane Allman's death and 127 years since Tom Woolfolk was hanged for the ax murders of nine fam Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Son of Gregg Allman will hold Macon concert within days of dad's first death anniversary

By Liz Fabian

April 11, 2018 11:00 AM

Macon, GA

Nearly a year after Gregg Allman's death, members of the next generation of the Allman Brothers will be in concert at his "favorite Macon venue."

Gregg's son, Devon Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers Band member Dickie Betts, will perform at 8 p.m. May 18 at the Grand Opera House.

Tickets for The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The concert is scheduled just nine days before the first anniversary of Gregg Allman's death on May 27, 2017.

"Certainly since it's Devon's first headlining gig at his father's favorite Macon venue, it's going to make for a very special night," the announcement stated.

Tickets are $30 and are available at thegrandmacon.com, and the venue cautions against buying tickets at higher prices on third-party websites.

