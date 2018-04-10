'It's devastating,' Forsyth mayor says of business fire on the Monroe County square

A truck driver passing through Forsyth noticed an early morning blaze Tuesday on the Monroe County courthouse square.
Just after 2:30 a.m., fire was reported at Flowers by Helen at 9 West Johnston St.
Mayor Eric Wilson said he was called at about 3 a.m. and headed downtown.
"It was still burning pretty well at the time," Wilson said by phone from the scene.
Although Lee Street also was blocked initially, by 7:30 a.m. crews were able to reopen all but the one block of West Johnston Street between Jackson and Lee streets.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency director Matt Perry said the flower shop sustained heavy damage.
Fire Chief David Herndon, who was out of town Tuesday morning, said by telephone that his crews were able to contain the blaze to the one building, although there was smoke damage in adjoining businesses.
"They did an outstanding job," Herndon said by phone.
Wilson said a law office and a consulting firm neighbor the florist.
"It's part of a block of several office buildings," Wilson said. "We were very fortunate they kept it contained. ... This is only two doors down from the Grits Cafe that burned a few years ago."
At this point, firefighters do not suspect foul play but are trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire.
Forsyth police officers came through the square about 10 minutes before the fire was reported, but did not see anything out of the ordinary, Wilson said.
The Flowers by Helen building has two roofs and firefighters had to pull part of roof apart to make sure the fire was out.
Light smoke was all that remained five hours after the fire started, Wilson said.
According to the Better Business Bureau website, Flowers by Helen has been in business 27 years and is owned by Angie Ellis.
"It's devastating for her to lose her business," Wilson said.
According to Monroe County tax records, Ellis owns the building that was built in 1890.
No one was hurt fighting the fire as Monroe County firefighters assisted the city.
"They worked hand in glove to put it out," Wilson said. "They did a great job. Hats off to the firefighters."
