National Weather Service releases details on tornado that touched down in Laurens County

East Dublin's police chief and another witness saw a twister briefly touch down Saturday in Laurens County.

Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado was on the ground about a minute before lifting.

The twister hit near Minter at 6:16 p.m. Saturday near Graham Pond east of Leon Joiner Road, which is 11.6 miles east-southeast of Dublin.

The 75 mph funnel tracked less than a mile with a track 50 yards wide before lifting near Walter Wynn Road.





The tornado snapped several trees and uprooted others and downed power lines, but no major damage was reported, according to the NWS preliminary report filed Monday evening.



