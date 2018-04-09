Lawsuit says Bibb County special election should be held in May

A lawsuit is asking a judge to require that a Macon-Bibb County Commission special election be held in May.
The lawsuit filed by Bibb County School Board member Daryl Morton names the County Commission and Macon-Bibb County elections board as defendants. It comes on the heels of the elections board voting to hold the special election for District 1 County Commission in November instead of the May 22 general primary.
Some elections board members cited Friday the county's financial problems as a reason to not spend the nearly $20,000 that having the election in May would cost. The County Commission approved funding the special election last week.
But the lawsuit filed Monday in Bibb County Superior Court argues that it is the elections board duty to hold the special election to fill the seat within 60 days.
The commission seat became vacant in March when Commissioner Gary Bechtel stepped down as runs for state representative.
The lawsuit says it's unfair for the residents of the north Macon district to not have a commissioner until November.
"This is not just about the voters of District 1," Morton said during a news conference on Monday. "Every voter has a right to be represented."
