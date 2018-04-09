Former Middle Georgia county commission chairman dies suddenly

Funeral services are pending for a former Middle Georgia county commission chairman who died over the weekend.
Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Harold Carlisle suffered a "massive brain-bleed stroke" early Saturday and was airlifted to Emory University Hospital, according to his daughter's Facebook post.
"The damage to his brain is severe and irreparable," Julie Carlisle Busbee stated late Saturday. "We know that he will be going home to Jesus soon."
Carlisle, 87, of Bolingbroke, was just 16-years-old when he first visited the National Guard Armory on First Street in downtown Macon.
The Lanier High School student went on to study at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, according to Carlisle's Facebook page.
He served in the Georgia National Guard from 1947 until 1983.
He also was an active member of the Exchange Club of Macon and was an executive director of the Georgia State Fair in Central City Park.
In 2010, the former board member of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority and the Georgia Development was appointed by Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to the State Board of Community Affairs.
Carlisle served two terms as a Monroe County commissioner before being elected chairman in 2004.
He was defeated in 2008 and told The Telegraph: "I think I'm relieved. I'm tired of fighting the good old boy system. ... I gave it my best shot."
Carlisle's tenure included the border dispute between Bibb and Monroe counties near the Bass Pro Shop.
He and former Bibb Chairman Charlie Bishop had negotiated a compromise that was rejected by three other commissioners which led to a lengthy and ongoing battle.
He is survived by his wife, daughter and other family members.
Comments